When Mudit Nayar met with an accident while shooting a similar sequence for Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Time and again we see actors essaying their role so beautifully and to do so, they indulge themselves deep into their character and go all out doing justice to ensure the scene comes out effectively. Mudit Nayar is one such actor who is soon going to be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein’, a unique love-saga of a hearing-impaired boy named ‘Yogi’. The show based in Delhi will bring out city's flavors where, the initial episodic shots were shot in famous locations of Delhi like ‘Jama Masjid’, ‘Purani Delhi’, ‘Chawri Bazar’ , ‘Red fort’ and many more. While shooting any show or movie, sometimes, certain scenes require a lot of effort and intensity. While Mudit was shooting for a sequence which involved him falling off a cycle, the actor in reality met with an accident during the ongoing sequence.



There was a plot revolving around Yogi and Pari (Debattama Saha) where Yohi meets with an accident and dashes his cycle into Pari’s scooty. The actor fitting in the shoes of the character got so involved that while enacting the sequence, he actually crashed the cycled into the scooter. None of the actors faced any serious injury. Mudit confirms, “I was so engrossed in giving a perfect shot for the accident sequence that I did not think about how I could keep myself safe and still make it seem like the accident actually happened.” The actor seemed very passionate about acting throughout the shoot. Mudit added, “I was so involved in my character that I failed to realize I might just inflict some serious harm upon myself but luckily, no one was grievously injured.”



A lot of times actors get so involved in acting sequences that they land themselves in some serious health troubles. One such incident was witnessed when Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh brought upon himself serious arm injury while shooting on the sets of ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Fortunately, nothing of that sort happened on the sets of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, everyone was safe and the incident just became another tale to banter about.