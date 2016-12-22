When Navina Bole faced a near-death experience

Actress Navina Bole has been tormenting people with her cruel and mean act in the Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films). However, in real life, Navina is spiritual and an ardent devotee of Sai Baba for many years.

And her belief in Him strengthened enormously after she recently faced something very unreal, which literally took to near death. But by the grace of God, she is safe and hale and hearty.

When asked, Navina said, "I went to Shirdi and we were in a rented cab. While travelling in the highway, our car was hit by a container. We could have died if that container rolled over our car but Sai Baba saved us. My family and close friends were in the car with me. We were all shaken up and for a few seconds we were all blanked out as we were not sure what exactly happened.”

“What was surprising is that we were supposed to come back to Mumbai that night itself; but when we reached Shirdi, the headlights of the car stopped working and we decided to stay back. We realised it must have been God's sign to tell you something."

Navina strongly feels that with Sai Baba's intervention they were saved.

Navina, God bless you!