When Niti Taylor planned the ideal bachelor party!

Mumbai:VOOT is bringing back the iconic show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan for its third season. Promising a fresh and vibrant narrative, KYY 3 revolves around the life of the much loved Manik and Nandini, popularly known as MaNan. Reprising their roles as the protagonists of this young romantic drama is television heartthrob Parth Samthaan and the scintillating Niti Taylor.

Having recently wrapped up the shoot, we have heard some gossip from the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 3 that highlights a much anticipated bachelor party for Nandini (Niti Taylor) that has been penned in the show.

According to a source, Niti Taylor believes that if at all Manik and Nandini were married in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, then Nandini deserves to have a wild bachelor party, with a personalised theme and an remote outdoor venue.

In fact, Niti got really carried away in her plans for Nandini and eventually ended up revealing her own grand plans for if and when the time comes for her own wedding. Apparently, she wants to host her bachelor party in Las Vegas and she has told all her friends to start saving money for that party so that everyone could enjoy. She also wishes to do all the unconventional things at her bachelorette.

Well well, here’s wising her and her character Nandini all the love and luck for their respective bachelorettes. VOOT Original Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3, produced by BBC Worldwide India promises to up the ante of entertainment and enthral audiences again, very soon.