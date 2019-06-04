When Nityaami Shirke slapped Shantanu Maheswari on the sets of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yourrs!

MUMBAI: We're all set for a dose of college life as ALTBalaji's Medically Yourrs is fast going to be on every youngster's watch list. Not only the youth sensation Shantanu Maheshwari’s performance has managed to grab eyeballs amongst the audience. But turns out that a recent behind the scenes incident has made tongues wag too.



This medical drama, revolving around the college and love life of the Abir Basu, a struggling student, played by Shantanu Maheshwari and KIMS university topper Nibedita Sarkar, played by Nityaami Shirke. With their romance in full bloom, one wonders why Nityaami ended up slapping Shantanu on the sets of the show. The incident took place when the duo was shooting for the last scene together, where Nityaami had to slap him. While Shantanu felt too confident about not hurting himself for this particular scene, Nityaami broke his faith and slapped him so hard that he shook from his place with everyone gathered being stunned at what had just happened.



Settling down after the situation, Shantanu shared, “I got to know Nityaami’s strength while shooting for that shot. Thank God, it was a shot in one take or else I would have been badly injured. I really thought she would keep it light, but after that shot, my expectations were broken into pieces.”



Nityaami also shares, “I had been hurting Shantanu accidently since the time we started shooting but still, he never bothered about it and continued shooting. This was the first time that I'd ever I slapped someone and that too so hard. I didn’t expect to go that far, but the character got that out from me.”



Medically Yourrs is a medical drama which highlights the difficulties of a medical student in the quirkiest possible way. The story gives out the involuted details of not just their cerebral and emotive struggle, but also how it affects their family and love life. It also realistically depicts every moment that an MBBS student faces in their final year and the pressure of not just performing to the best of their abilities, but simply surviving.