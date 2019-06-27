News

When Parth Samthaan rejected THIS Bollywood movie

27 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is undoubtedly a very hardworking actor. Working his way up, he is one of the finest and leading actors of television today. He had the masses smitten with his chocolate boy looks and performance in Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and now as a lover and a businessman in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In fact, we recently also wrote about how he was shooting the entire night up to 4 AM in the morning!

In addition to his performance as Anurag, the audience loves his chemistry with Erica Fernandes.

However, did you know that Parth was offered a role in Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana as her love interest? There is a buzz in the media that Parth was offered a small role in Khandaani Shafakhana, but he refused it.

It seems that the actor was not happy with the role. Well, we are sure that the actor will land a bigger project in Bollywood. The actor is currently traveling to Switzerland to shoot for the show along with Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover. Meanwhile, the trailer for the movie Khandaani Shafakhana has finally released and received good reviews.

