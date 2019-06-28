When Parth Samthaan was INSPIRED by Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most successful shows on television and is loved by the audience and fans. Parth Samthaan is ruling the television screens these days with his performance as Anurag, and the actor has a massive fan following.

Parth is undoubtedly a very hardworking actor. Working his way up, he is one of the finest and leading actors of television today. He had the masses smitten with his chocolate boy looks and performance in Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and now as a lover and a businessman in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In addition to his performance as Anurag, the audience loves his chemistry with Erica Fernandes.

The actor was recently in the news for being offered a role in Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana as her love interest. However, he was not happy with the role and refused the film.

One of the reasons his show Kasautii is so successful is because the cast gets along with one and another off screen as well. They frequently share a lot of fun-filled posts from the sets and spreading positivity all around.

Shubhaavi Choksey, who essays the role Anurag’s mother Mohini, recently shared a very funny video from the sets, where you can see Parth and her recreating a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Before Parth leaves for Switzerland for the next shooting schedule, she does his aarti. In response, Parth says a famous dialogue by Amitabh Bachchan from the movie.

Check out the post.