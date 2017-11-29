When Prachi unveiled her fearless side...

Prachi Tehlan, who is garnering appreciation from across the world for her performance in Ikyawann on Star Plus, recently exhibited her fearless side. Leaving everyone utterly amazed and stunned, Prachi was seen performing a daredevil stunt on the sets of her new show.



For the scene, Prachi was expected to hang at a height of approximately 40 feet with the support of a harness. Considering the risk involved in pulling off the stunt, the show makers gave her an option of body double but how would Prachi settle for anything when she knows her capabilities and abilities.



Coming from a sports background, she had been exposed to such challenges and hence it wasn’t a trouble to perform a stunt like this. It’s interesting to see how this Haryana girl is gradually unveiling the unexplored sides of her.



The show, as of now, is running successfully. In fact, the latest TRP charts of UK television, mentions Ikyawann among the top 30s. Prachi, who is overwhelmed by the response towards the show, love from the audience and appreciation from the critics, is excitedly working to bring something interesting for the audience with every new episode.