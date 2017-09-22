It seems TV actor Pranav Misshra is following the footsteps of king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan!

The handsome hunk Pranav Misshra is proving his acting mettle with his stint in Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi… Dekhi Nahin Kahi.

The lead actor of the show is leaving no stones unturned to impress his fans and viewers. Off late the shaadi drama has kept the audiences hooked to the show.

After lot of rona dhona, gear up for a funny light hearted moment in the soap which will bring a beaming smile to your face.

For an upcoming scene, Pranav aka Prem will be seen without his pajamas in the show.

Yes, according to our sources, Prem will again turn a angry young man and would torture his wife Tejaswini (Pooja Sharma). However, Tejaswini has decided to win back Prem’s love.

During Navratri festival, Prem will forget to wear his pants and leave for puja. And when Tejaswini will try to stop him, he will ignore her. At last, Tejaswini will lose her patience and would inform Prem that he has forgotten to wear his pajamas.

This moment will lead to a comic moment and the duo will burst into laughter.

Pranav seemed to be very sheepish about the scene, he told Tellychakkar.com, "I was very embarrassed when I got to know about this scene. But being an actor my duty is to give my 100 percent and I went besharam to perform this scene”

Tellychakkar.com feels very few TV actors have the guts and the dedication to do what the script demands in an unflinching manner and Pranav is one such actor and he deserves all the applause! Cheers Pranav!

