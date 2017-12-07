Ravi and Sargun's fourth anniversary turned adventurous!

The wedding day just comes once in a couple's life but every year the same day makes sure that the fond memories are revived over and over! Today 7 December is the wedding anniversary for TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Ravi who is currently seen in Colors' Entertainment Ki Raat made sure to take a break to celebrate the day with a lot of pomp and splendour. Therefore, Ravi and and Sargun planned a holiday to the city of lakes Udaipur! The beautiful city in the desert state Rajasthan is more than just a romantic getaway!

But what happened with the two of them just made their fourth wedding anniversary even better or should we say more venturesome! The trip and it's experience was steadily on the wane for the duo when they boarded an already delayed flight to Udaipur!

The weather too was a killjoy of sorts! With the cyclone Ockhi moving towards Gujarat, the overcast Mumbai skies were shedding torrents off and on. The Therefore, considering the low visibility and the smog, the pilot thought it would prove to be a bit risky to fly any ahead and decided to redirect the flight to Ahmedabad instead!

But all of this couldn't dampen the couple's spirit! That when the two of them decided to take a cab and drive by road to Udaipur!

TellyChakkar feels this was indeed a great decision, this journey of approximately 255 kilometres on the four lane highway surely can be any traveller's delight especially with the speed on wheels, the long winding highways with the wind flowing through your hair and the rush of it against your skin.



Ravi took to his Instagram profile to share his experience with his fans.

Take a look -

Finally at Udaipur would have taken lesser time to reach Europe A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Interestingly the airline service replied to Ravi’s tweet which was rather funny and sarcastic. Blaming the weather Gods, the airline company got its hands clear for the whole adventurous matter.

We're sorry for the misadventure but sometimes weather plays spoilsport & ruins the best-made plans. We hope you still find this adventurous anniversary a memorable 1. PS- we'll speak to the weather gods & ask them to not give you a 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 6, 2017

Isn’t that incredibly sweet? Well TellyChakkar wishes the duo a happy wedding anniversary and a great journey of love and companionship ahead.