When REEL turned REAL for Colors’ Tu Aashiqui

Outdoor shoots especially at a crowded public place is always a challenge.

Shoots get interrupted when a lot of crowd gathers at the shoot location out of curiosity or just to have glimpse of their favorite star.

Though it’s always a challenging task for the team to shoot in such a scenario, the team of Colors’ Tu Aashiqui handled everyone in quite an efficient way.

In the ongoing episodes of the daily, we have seen that Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) is making an effort to earn the huge amount of Rs.10 Crore for Pankti (Jannat Zubair). This time Ahaan had chosen to perform in public to gain audience attention.

We hear that the team was shooting at a Mall with some junior artists of around 20-25 people who were supposed to be the crowd for that particular sequence where Ahaan was performing at the mall. While the team was filming the sequence, some people who were passing by, gathered to see the shoot.

So the creative team of the daily soap thought of an idea and managed things well making everyone happy.

They allowed the people to be a part of the crowd for that particular sequence and the crowd just turned out to be the real one who were cheering up for Ahaan.

Woah sounds exciting! Doesn't it?

When we contacted Ritvik, he told us, “It was a very nice experience to shoot with all of them. I was so happy to receive the same energy from the crowd that I was giving them.”

Way to go Ritvik.