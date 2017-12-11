Hot Downloads

News

When Rhea Sharma opted for Kangana avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 06:08 PM

Actress Rhea Sharma donned a similar look to Kangana Ranaut's in Tanu Weds Manu Returns for her show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

"The new track in the show is full of excitement and surprises. I have changed my avatar completely for it. 

"While shooting for the song sequence ('Ghani bawri'), there were several look tests for Kanak's (her character) look but I insisted on keeping it original and opted for the same look as Kangana's as it connected to her character more," Rhea said in a statement.

In the upcoming episodes of the Star Plus show, there will be a divorce sequence featuring Kanak and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi). The makers have decided to give the track a Tanu Weds Manu Returns kind of a treatment. 

So, Rhea will be seen sporting a curly hairdo and dressed in an outfit like Kangana's -- dhoti pants, T-shirt and a denim jacket.

