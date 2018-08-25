News

When Ruhanika and Karan Patel turned gym buddies

25 Aug 2018 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Seeing the reel cast of a show bond outside the set environment is pleasing for their fandom.

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that recently completed 1500+ episodes seem to be enjoying a great bond not only while shooting but post shooting also.

Fitness has been the prime focus of telly town celebrities and seems like we have a young talent from the show joining the race of staying fit.

The bond between Raman (Karan Patel) and Ruhi (Ruhanika) has always left the audience wanting more as the chemistry between the reel father-daughter duo is commendable. Seems like the two have turned gym buddies.

(Also Read: OMG! Divyanka Tripathi hit by huge rock while shooting for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

In a recent post shared

by the cute little Ruhanika, one can clearly see reel daddy Karan giving assistance to her at the gym. Take a look at the post shared by the adorable child actor!

I can’t keep calm I got weights to lift...#gymbuddies #kARu @karan9198

A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad) on

Here is wishing that the bond between them grows.
