When Ruhanika Dhawan had a special visitor at her house

The very cute and talented little girl Ruhanika Dhawan is winning hearts as Pihu in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms).

Vacations are on, and Ruhanika is enjoying her time to the fullest!!!

Yesterday (26 May), Ruhanika spent a perfect day with a special visitor at her house.

And guess what, the visitor was a monkey!!!

In a conversation with us, Ruhanika’s mom Dolly Dhawan told us that four monkeys entered their building yesterday, out of which one came to their balcony, and though they were scared, they enjoyed their time with the naughty animals.

Later on, some people from the forest department were called to take away the monkeys.

When we spoke to Ruhanika, she said, “I enjoyed seeing the monkey in my house. I was scared when the monkeys came in the park, and all the children were asked to report to the cafeteria for our safety. I got scared when the officers were trying to shoot the monkeys, to make them unconscious, before catching them. The monkey enjoyed the bananas and chikoos that I gave them.”

Have a look at the cute video posted by Ruhanika on her Instagram –

Monkey in the house...Ruhaanika was so happy to greet them she fed them chikoo's and bananas. Was scared and excited A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad) on May 25, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

That’s sweet. Isn’t it?