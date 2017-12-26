Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do you think will get EVICTED this week?

Bigg Boss 11: Who do you think will get EVICTED this week?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

When Sanjay made Anil Kapoor's day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 06:44 PM

Actor Anil Kapoor says it was the 'cutest thing' to hear wise words for his younger brother, Sanjay Kapoor's performance in TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara from a fan.

Anil shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen talking to a female fan, who gushed about how much she likes Sanjay in Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

In the video, Anil asked, "Do you like my younger brother?"

The women replied, "Beautiful performance, it's awesome. The serial is just too good. Very clean, up-to-date with modern thoughts and Sanjay Kapoor is brilliant in it."

Anil captioned the image:

"Met this lovely lady today. I thought she wanted to talk about my latest project, but she couldn't stop gushing about Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and Sanjay Kapoor! It was the cutest thing and it certainly made my day." 





Tags > Star Plus, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top