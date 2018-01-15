Home > Tv > Tv News
When Sehwag made tea for Sakshi Tanwar

15 Jan 2018 06:41 PM

Television actress, Sakshi Tanwar and former cricketer Virender Sehwag bonded over food and tea during the shooting of a cookery show.

Sakshi, who hosts a food show titled Tyohaar Ki Thaali for Epic channel, had the cricketer over for a special episode.

On her experience of cooking with Sehwag, Sakshi said in a statement, "It was very nice to have Virendra on my show. He came and shared a lot of his memories. He mentioned how his mother used to pack 'gond ke ladoo' for him whenever he went for any tournament and the size of the ladoo used to be as big as a cricket ball. Since he did not

have a lot of food during the match, he used to happily fill his stomach with one ladoo and one litre of milk."

Sehwag also prepared a cup of tea for Sakshi, who described it as very tasty. She said Sehwag's gesture of offering tea to the host was really sweet.

"He also gave me a helping hand. He grated some radish and carrots. I think he has a keen interest in cooking," said the actress.

(Source: IANS)

 

