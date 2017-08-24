Wouldn’t life be boring if it would have been devoid of all fun and masti?

The gorgeous beauty Shraddha Arya, who is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya celebrated her birthday a few days ago. Her co-actor Anjum Fakih and others on the set played a prank on Shraddha.

Yes, the team invited Shraddha for a cake-cutting and when she opened the box she burst out into laughter. Well, instead of the cake there was a book inside the box.

Checkout the below pictures of Shraddha’s laughter moments on the sets.