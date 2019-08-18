When Sourabh & Ridhima Took 2 Hours To Get Ready....

MUMBAI: Actors Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain have been putting their best forward on the dance stage in Nach Baliye.

From their power packed Ganpati act to their tango, the jodi has been experimenting like none other on the dance stage.

This week we hear that the couple has a very interesting getup for their performance because of which it took them 2 hours to get ready.

The make up it looks like was extremely elaborate....Don't believe us, check out Sourabh's post on his instagram!