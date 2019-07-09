When Sriti Jha's day turned UPSIDE DOWN!

MUMBAI: We love watching Sriti Jha as Pragya in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from acting, the one thing which we are smitten with is her hobbies.

The lady is pretty intellectual and has her interest in reading books and travelling and exploring newer places. While we are in love with her travel pictures from Berlin, she recently visited suburban Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and since it is monsoon, she enjoyed the lush greenery of all that nature had to offer her.

Sriti took quite some pictures of herself and posted on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Doesn't Sriti give you #monsoontravelgoals?