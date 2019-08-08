News

When Sushma Swaraj came to Karanvir Bohra's rescue

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 01:10 PM

MUMBAI : No matter in which corner of the world one was stuck in, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj would always go out of her way to help people in need.

Attesting the fact from a personal experience was television actor Karanvir Bohra, who took to Twitter to recount how the Swaraj-led ministry of external affairs came to his rescue after he was detained for travelling with a damaged passport.

"Shocked to hear that Sushma Swaraji passed away. A woman who worked hard for the betterment of our country, she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I would have been impounded. RIP Sushmaji. Jai Hind," Karanvir tweeted.

Swaraj, 67, passed away late on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here.

(SOURCE : IANS)

