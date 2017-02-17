When the going gets tough, Ashiesh Roy gets going!!

It is true that fate can sometimes play very cruel tricks on you, especially when you least expect it. But it is equally true that the really brave souls often upstage fate and carve their own destiny. One such soul is most definitely Ashiesh Roy, the ever-smiling, full-of-beams actor/writer, who simply lives to entertain the crowds, come rain or sunshine. But fate does not spare even the brightest boys, and Ashiesh was perhaps dealt the cruellest hand yesterday.

Ashiesh who plays a pivotal role in Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein bagged his second biggest show in Sony TV’s popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams). He signed it on the Valentine’s Day and was supposed to start shoot from the next day.

Feeling on top of the world, and looking forward to his first day at shoot, imagine Ashiesh’s shock when he got a call from Kolkata, just as he was leaving for his shoot, that his mother was no more!

Ashiesh was pole-axed! Everyone knows how close he was to his mother. She was a cancer survivor, and Ashiesh was super proud of her. For many years now, she has been bravely combating several crippling diseases, and Ashiesh has been by her side throughout. He even broke off his engagement to be with his mother, a fact that his mother regretted deeply.

And all of a sudden, without warning, she was no more, and on the day of probably his biggest assignment. And committed that we all know Ashiesh is towards his work, he proceeded to go ahead with his new shoot, without informing the production house of his personal tragedy. “I knew the telecast was in a day, and if I had chosen to drop the shoot and proceed to the funeral, the producer would have incurred heavy losses. And my mother would not have liked that”, declared Ashiesh.

So, with a heavy heart, he rang his sister Kanika in Kolkata, and asked her to perform the last rites, while he shot in Mumbai. “It was only the next day, when he apologised to each of us for being in a low mood the previous day, and we all came to know about his personal loss. Hats off to the guy, truly,” his director Prateek told us.

Yash Patnaik, the Producer summed it best. “It was totally uncalled for. Ashiesh should have been with his mother. Having said that, he also understands the demands of this profession. The show must go on. He gets that. I only wish some of the newer generation of actors had the same integrity and commitment like Ashiesh does. We’re all with him in his moments of grief. May God rest Mrs. Roy’s soul.”

Just as we appreciate Ashiesh’s will-power, our deepest condolences to the entire Roy family!!