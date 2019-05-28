When the Kasautii gang DITCHED Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been ruling the TRP charts and the hearts of the audiences.

Viewers are intrigued by the nail-biting twists of the show and adore the bond that the cast share off-screen.

Erica Fernandes, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, and Sahil Anand are great friends and frequently hang out together.

Pooja recently shared a video of the fantastic four having an entertaining car ride post pack-up.

They can be seen dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs. Who we missed in the video is of course Parth.

It seems like the Kasautii gang is having all the fun without handsome hunk Parth.

