When the Kasautii gang met team Kavach!

26 Jun 2019 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Actors tend to have a good time when they catch up with their colleagues from other shows!

The cast of two popular shows by Balaji Telefilms, Kavach and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, recently had a great time as they happened to shoot in close proximity from each other.

According to our sources, team Kavach was shooting near the Kasautii sets today. Actors of both shows met and captured fun moments.

Kavach’s lead Deepika Singh shared a few candid moments on her Instagram profile. Take a look!

#whenkawachmetkasauti

A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on

