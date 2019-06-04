News

When Tisca Chopra performed mock surgeries to prepare for Hostages

04 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Preparing for a role usually makes an actor read copiously or watch classic cinema, but for Tisca Chopra it meant doing something rather unconventional! Essaying the role of a surgeon Dr. Mira Anand in Hotstar Specials Hostages, Tisca got into the skin of her character by trying her hand at mock surgeries.

Tisca Chopra said, “This is the first time I am playing a surgeon in my acting career and I was extremely happy to know that my character has depth and wisdom, making her an extremely tough and impressive character. I started performing mock surgeries on dolls after we finalized the role. It was super exciting to prepare for this particular character"

An official adaptation of internationally acclaimed series, Hostages brings to life an impossible predicament with no middle ground. The story follows a renowned surgeon Dr. Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra) who is about to perform a routine operation on the Chief Minister. But there is nothing routine about it when the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate the chief minister – and save her family from a harrowing fate. Prithvi Singh (Ronit Roy), a cop with the Mumbai police team who not only has this hostage situation to deal with, but also his own inner struggles. Will Dr. Anand kill an innocent man to savve her family?  

