Actress Alivia Sarkar, who was seen in Bengali dailies like Jhanj Lobongo Phool, Milon Tithi, Thik Jeno Love Story and Bojhena Se Bojhena, recently made a trip to Bhangarh. Though Alivia enjoyed the trip but certain things shocked her. In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.com, the actress narrated her Bhangarh journey. Read on-

Sudden plan

Talking about her trip plan, she said, “I made the trip with my childhood friends. The group comprised of three members. It was a trip for five days and we made the plan suddenly.”

Why Bhangarh?

Apart from its historical ruins, Bhangarh is famous for being one of the most haunted places of India. So, we asked the actress what made her zero in on this place to which she replied, “actually, I don’t like visiting typical tourist places. Since my younger days, offbeat and adventurous places have attracted me the most. My target was to visit Nahargarh Fort because after seeing the beautiful sunset in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I wanted to see it with my own eyes. I also wanted to visit Bawri fort where Rang de Basanti was shot but alas even if you want to jump in the pond where Amir Khan had jumped you cannot as you won’t get the access. And we have heard so much about Bhangarh of being a haunted place, we thought why not see the place.”

She added saying, “Chokhi Dhani is the best place to experience the culture of Rajasthan. We had awesome Rajasthani buffet over there and the game activities, Bhool Bhulaiya, folk dances everything added fun to our visit.”

Things that disappointed Alivia at Bhangarh

The actress confessed to us that although her Bhangarh experience was good, she was quite disappointed at the same time. She expressed, “first, I saw a lot of people enjoying picnic there. I had no idea that a haunted place can also be turned into a picnic spot and then I saw a resort in a distance of 100 meters from the fort. I started wondering how someone can even stay there!”

When Alivia became suspicious at Bhangarh

Alivia also had an eerie experience at Bhangarh fort. She said, “we did not explore the whole of fort. Beside the fort, there was a hill on top of which there was a temple. We heard that the 'tantric' (sorcerer) who cursed the entire village used to live there. We started trekking to reach that temple but slipped twice and got hurt a bit. There were a lot of loose rocks and it was becoming risky so we dropped the idea and got down from the hill and reached the terrace of the fort. There was one place in the fort where the sunlight doesn’t reach. It was suspiciously dark and the foul stench wa sso strong that we couldn’t stand there for more than a minute. I did not feel the presence of any soul or spirit there. I guess to feel that I will have to visit the place in the dark. The next time, I would like to sit on the roof of that resort which is located near to the main fort to see what actually happens there.”

Memorable trip

She concluded saying, “this will remain one of the most memorable trips of my life. This was the first time that I went for a trip without my mom. I always make my trips with her. It was a wonderful experience to explore new places with my friends. I will visit Rajasthan again because there are still many places to explore.”

Best wishes for your next trips, girl!

On the work front, Alivia is currently on a break. Her last serial was Milon Tithi which ended a few days back.