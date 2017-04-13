Hot Downloads

When Udita surprised husband Mohit on Nach Baliye

TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2017

The stage of Star Plus’ Nach Baliye (BBC) was filled with love and romance!

Everyone present on the sets went awwww when Judge Mohit Suri’s wife, actress Udita Goswami walked in.

Yes, while shooting for the forthcoming episode, Udita paid a visit on Nach Baliye sets to surprise Mohit on his birthday (11 April).

As per our sources, Mohit was quite amazed seeing Udita present and the duo looked perfectly together.

As it was Mohit and Terence Lewis birthday few days ago, they cut a cake on stage in presence of the Nach jodis.

Tellychakkar.com has already written about other highlights of this episode; Pritam-Amarjot scoring the first perfect 30 and Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma getting evicted.

Stay tuned this space for more updates on Nach Baliye season 8

