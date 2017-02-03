When Vaishali Takkar was 'slapped' on the set of Sasural Simar Ka

Vaishali Takkar aka Anjali of Colors' Sasural Simar Ka ( Rashmi Sharma Productions) was recently on the receiving end when she was slapped for real on the set..

Yes, you heard it right!!!

But don't worry, the girl got hit accidentally when the slap on her face landed way too hard..

Ouch!!

As per a source from the set, "Vaishali and her co-actor Siddharth Shivpuri aka Vikram were shooting for a hard-hitting scene where they both were fighting, at the end of which Vikram had to slap her."

However for Siddharth, the intensity of the slap unfortunately got high and he ended up slapping his co-actor for real. It so happened that upon getting hit, Vaishali fell on the ground. But the best part was that Vaishali went with the flow, got up and completed her scene."

We buzzed Vaishali but she remained unavailable.

Wow!! Certainly, no gain without pain!!!