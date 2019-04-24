When Vikas Gupta kissed and held HER in her arms

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most popular and loved personalities of television. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss and was one the most loved contestants on the show. Post that, Vikas hosted the show Ace of Space, which was very successful, and today, he is a big name in the entertainment industry.



Vikas is not only a good host and producer but he also a good son to his mother. Even in Bigg Boss, we saw his mother speak about how he takes care of her and the family.



Now, Vikas and his mother will be coming on the show Kitchen Champion. Vikas' mother says that he is a doting son. Vikas says that at one point, we are children, and when we grow up, after a certain age, our parents become children and we need to take care of them.



Vikas and his mother then have a lovely dance that even makes the little children on the show emotional.



Check out the post here.