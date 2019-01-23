News

When Vikas Gupta played prank on Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta, who rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house, is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He recently shared a funny video of his friends Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan.

Vikas, Puja Banerjee, and some other friends had a fun night together. Vikas shared a glimpse of their evening. He took to social media to share a video where he is playing a prank on Parth, Erica, and others.

Known as the mastermind of television, Vikas asked everyone to pose for a group photo, but the group didn’t know that he was not taking a photo but a video. In the video, you can see Erica complaining to Vikas to quickly take the photo as she had to squat for the pictures due to her height.

Vikas shared the post and captioned it, ‘Pranked and how people who make me smile, well these celebrities sure know how to party right and make memories for life.’

Tags > Vikas Gupta, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Colors tv, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Prankm, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Rishtey's Navrangi re

Launch of Colors' Rishtey's Navrangi re
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days