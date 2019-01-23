When Vikas Gupta played prank on Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta, who rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house, is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He recently shared a funny video of his friends Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan.

Vikas, Puja Banerjee, and some other friends had a fun night together. Vikas shared a glimpse of their evening. He took to social media to share a video where he is playing a prank on Parth, Erica, and others.

Known as the mastermind of television, Vikas asked everyone to pose for a group photo, but the group didn’t know that he was not taking a photo but a video. In the video, you can see Erica complaining to Vikas to quickly take the photo as she had to squat for the pictures due to her height.

Vikas shared the post and captioned it, ‘Pranked and how people who make me smile, well these celebrities sure know how to party right and make memories for life.’