When Vikas Gupta played a prank on Parth Samthaan, Divya Agarwal, and Varun Sood

MUMBAI: Television producer and host Vikas Gupta not just entertains his audience with his TV shows but also with his antics on social media platforms. His latest update validates how funny he can be!

Well, Vikas caught up with his friends Parth Samthaan, Divya Agarwal, and Varun Sood, and played a prank on them. The outcome of the prank will leave you in splits.

He told the trio that he would click their photos, so he asked them to pose. As they were posing, he asked them to change expressions. Unaware that Vikas was actually shooting their video, all of them obeyed like true students and kept on changing their expressions. The funniest part is how Vikas tells them that he will get a lot of hits when he shares it on his Instagram page and the trio believe him.

Vikas captioned the video, ‘The three got pranked and how and also u saw them giving expressions and posing lessons #varunsood and #divyaagarwal with the reclusive #parthsamthaan #threenager #Prank #PunkedbyVg #vikasgupta P.S. khaana yahaan bahot lazeez tha.’

Take a look below.