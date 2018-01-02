When will Bollywood reveal its dirty secrets? - Shruti Seth

If Hollywood took over two decades to speak up against sexual abuse, how much time will the Hindi film industry take to reveal its dirty secrets? This is what actress Shruti Seth is wondering.



More than 300 Hollywood actresses, writers and directors including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone have launched a campaign 'Time's Up' to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.



Shruti, who was last seen in SAB TV's TV, Biwi aur Main, shared the link of the article on Twitter. Take a look!

I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets??? It took Hollywood nearly 25 years to speak up, we’ll take another 50 perhaps. https://t.co/20ganFAJQQ — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 2, 2018

Several Bollywood personalities like Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra and Kalki Koechlin have spoken about sexual harassment.

(Source: IANS)