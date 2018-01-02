Hot Downloads

News

When will Bollywood reveal its dirty secrets? - Shruti Seth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2018 05:59 PM

If Hollywood took over two decades to speak up against sexual abuse, how much time will the Hindi film industry take to reveal its dirty secrets? This is what actress Shruti Seth is wondering.

More than 300 Hollywood actresses, writers and directors including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone have launched a campaign 'Time's Up' to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

Shruti, who was last seen in SAB TV's TV, Biwi aur Main, shared the link of the article on Twitter. Take a look! 

Several Bollywood personalities like Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra and Kalki Koechlin have spoken about sexual harassment.

(Source: IANS)

