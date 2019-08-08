When will Dayaben RETURN to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta is one of the longest running serials on television today and is immensely loved by audiences across age groups.



A noteworthy fact about the show is the fact that almost 99 percent of the actors as well as technicians have been with its since its inception. Even the audience loyalty has been a constant phenomenon.



Instead of being a mindless entertainer with unrealistic situations, TMKOC has focused on clean humour along with delivering social values through its storyline. Water conservation, saving playgrounds, saving the girl child, eve teasing, blind superstitions, clean India, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from terminal diseases, respect for the armed forces… so many of the issues have been raised and plausible solutions given. But every episode has been a happysode.



Although every character is loved by the audience in equal proportion, Jethalal’s wife Daya, played by Disha Vakani, was arguably the most adored. We all have grown up watching her say ‘Hey maa, mataji’ and 'Tapu ke papa'.



We could never imagine Taarak Mehta without Dayaben.



However, Disha went on maternity leave and did not return to the show. News has it that the actress has quit the show and that the team is hunting for a perfect replacement for the character of Dayaben.



The charm of the show has been maintained, but watching Daya was truly a wonderful experience!



Produced under the banner of Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is telecast every day from Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM on SAB TV.



Do you miss watching Daya in the show? Let us know in the comments section below!