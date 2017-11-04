Actress Yukti Kapoor says a romantic scene during the shooting of TV show "Agnifera" turned out to be a nightmare when her sari caught fire.

Yukti plays the role of Ragini and her love interest is Anurag (essayed by Ankit Gera).

They were shooting for a wedding night track and the scene required them to sit on the bed decorated with flowers and burning candles. Things took an ugly turn when Yukti's sari caught fire from a candle.

"It was extremely unfortunate that the scene which was supposed to be a romantic one turned out to be a nightmare for me. I was extremely scared. But thanks to team's pro-activeness, we saved ourselves from a major mishap," Yukti said in a statement.

The show is aired on &TV.