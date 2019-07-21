News

When Zara met Eisha Singh of Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah is one of the most loved shows on television. Fans love the pair of Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh as Kabir and Zara. The show has made them household names, and the two have a massive fan following.

Actors really mould themselves into the characters they play and almost forget themselves in the process. However, it seems that Eisha knows how to balance both. The actress shared a beautiful picture and captioned it saying, 'Somewhere in between.. where both sides meet...... #ZaraEisha'.

Well, Eisha looks beautiful and elegant in the photo. It is no wonder that viewers love her and appreciate her acting skills.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Ishq Subhan Allah, Zara, Kabir, Ishq Subhan Allah upcoming episode, Ishq Subhan Allah Storyline, Ishq Subhan Allah Spoiler Alert, Kabir at the Sharia Board, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert, written update, Adnan Khan, Eisha Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Naura
Naura
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days