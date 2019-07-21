When Zara met Eisha Singh of Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah is one of the most loved shows on television. Fans love the pair of Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh as Kabir and Zara. The show has made them household names, and the two have a massive fan following.



Actors really mould themselves into the characters they play and almost forget themselves in the process. However, it seems that Eisha knows how to balance both. The actress shared a beautiful picture and captioned it saying, 'Somewhere in between.. where both sides meet...... #ZaraEisha'.



Well, Eisha looks beautiful and elegant in the photo. It is no wonder that viewers love her and appreciate her acting skills.



Check out the post here.