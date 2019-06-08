Where she is today, she deserves to be there: Hina Khan on Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Hina Khan, who is known for soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. She attended Cannes 2019 for the poster launch of her upcoming film, Lines, and turned heads with her stunning look. Her industry friends praised her and also came out in support of her when an editor criticized her. She got support not only from her industry friends but also global icon Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka even invited her for the after-party and also put up pictures, displaying that she is all for women empowerment.

Recently, at brand Ayesha event, when Hina was asked about her Cannes debut and meeting with Priyanka Chopra, she said how it was her dream to represent India and also represent the TV industry and do something outside her comfort zone and that it was a very proud moment for her and she thanks everyone for the kind of response she received from India and internationally.

Speaking about the criticism and the subsequent support she received from people around her, the actress said, “I think this is for the first time that aisa kuch hua hai that everyone was united and I did not put out anything and I did not put out anything because I thought it's not necessary to react. For me, my pride, my happiness was more important. So, I was like let it be. But then, how everyone picked it up and it became something else only. Everyday I used to get up and see 10-20 people tweeting for me, people I never met, people I don't know. Maine kuch unke liye kiya nahi hai, lekin fir bhi log aage aaye. That shows ki abhi bhi hamari industry mein ekta hai, achche kaam ko aaj bhi taareef milti hai.”

When she was asked about her meeting with Priyanka, she said how her post says it all. She said she wanted to write more like what all she did for her and what all she taught her but it was not possible to write on Instagram. She said how they spoke and shared a lot. She told SpotboyE, “I think everything in my life has happened for a reason and meeting her, there was a reason that how humble people are when they reach there. Where she is today, she deserves to be there.”