Wherever I go people talk about Bharat and compliment me: Sunil Grover

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover, who is one of the most popular comedians, is overwhelmed to receive appreciations for his performance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor-comedian said that the response is way more than he expected.

He told the portal, “The acknowledgment and love that I am receiving are overwhelming. The response is way more than I expected. Wherever I go people talk about Bharat and compliment me.”

“The way they compliment me now I see a new expression on their faces, it’s very different and nicer from the earlier compliments I ever got. It's amazing,” he added.

Speaking about his upcoming project, Sunil will soon be seen as the host of Nach Baliye 9 along with popular television actress Jennifer Winget.