This time the Bigg Boss house will witness the Jungle life in front of them. This week's luxury budget task will see the garden area of Bigg Boss 11 house transform into jungles and caves. While the luxury budget task will commence for viewers in tonight’s episode, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal the winning team.

As earlier, we revealed, Bigg Boss has introduced a new fascinating task amid all the major fights among the contestants. The name of this new luxury budget task is, Khula Sim Sim and it has already created a ruckus in the house. The housemates have been divided into two teams-Team Red and Team Blue.

Team Blue includes - Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra, and Sapna Choudhry.

Team Red includes- Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Mehjabi, Sabyasachi, Dhinchak Pooja and Benafsha.

For the task, both the teams had to torture and irritate each other. And this should be to an extent that will force the team members to enter the main house. At several stages, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to housemates to enter the house, if they wish to. If any of the team members enter the house, he/she will be out of the task. The task required a maximum number of the team members to stay in their respective team (also outside the house) to win the task.

Now, not creating more curiosity, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, ‘Team BLUE’ wins luxury budget task of this week. Yes, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra, and Sapna Choudhry have won the luxury budget task of the week.

This is just a start of new drama! This task is sure to change a lot more in the coming days. All we have to do is just wait and watch the drama unfurl.