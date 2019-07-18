Whistlechallenge: Surbhi Chandna CHALLENGES Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, and Nakuul Mehta!

MUMBAI: After Ishqbaaaz, fans have been missing Surbhi Chandna on-screen.
The actress will soon make a comeback on television with an upcoming season of medical drama Sanjivani, which aired in 2002. Surbhi has kept us entertained with her fitness, zumba sessions, and other fun activities including behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. Recently, Surbhi initiated a challenge called the #whistlechallenge.
View this post on Instagram
Tried the #sanjivaniwhistlechallenge .. and it is NOTT Easyy as it lookss.. Can you do it better?!? Dikhado Doston and forward it to your friends @shivangijoshi18 @mohitmalik1113 @nakuulmehta @shrenuparikhofficial @dearmansi @surbhijyoti @starplus THIS IS ALSO FOR ALL THE FANS TO TAKE UP THE CHALLENGE AND TAG ME IN THEIR POST #sanjivani
