Whistlechallenge: Surbhi Chandna CHALLENGES Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, and Nakuul Mehta!

MUMBAI: After Ishqbaaaz, fans have been missing Surbhi Chandna on-screen.



The actress will soon make a comeback on television with an upcoming season of medical drama Sanjivani, which aired in 2002. Surbhi has kept us entertained with her fitness, zumba sessions, and other fun activities including behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. Recently, Surbhi initiated a challenge called the #whistlechallenge.



As we know, the whistle tune in Sanjivani was extremely popular and had people going gaga over it. In her #whistlechallenge, she has challenged Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Jyoti to take up the challenge.She has also urged her fans to take up the challenge and tag Surbhi in the post. Are you ready?