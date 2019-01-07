Who can understand 'TRANSFORMATION' better than Ravi Dubey?

Every year, tens of thousands of performers knock the door of the entertainment industry, some of them being highly trained, talented and eager to enter the fraternity and work.Ravi Dubey is one of those talents who started his career with television show Stree... Teri Kahaani on DD National in the year 2006 and gradually made his way to the A-lister bandwagon with shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural and not to forget Jamai Raja. Not only has he stood out as a fiction artist but also his contribution to reality shows has proven that he is a man of many talents.It is not only as an actor that he has transformed but also Ravi has worked on his fitness and his lifestyle, loyalty and commitment to his profession are some of the strongest reasons why his is so admired today.Ravi recently shared a ‘then and now’ picture posted by one of this fan groups and we must say, Ravi has shaped himself beautifully over these 15 years!Which picture are you more in love with – his now or then? Drop in your views in the comment section below and if your are a fan of Ravi, do not forget to share and retweet this article!