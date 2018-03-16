Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Who said two actresses can't be friends, asks Samta Sagar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2018 12:09 PM

Mumbai: Actress Samta Sagar doesn't believe that two actresses can't be friends.

The actress said that she shares a close bond with her co-actor, Melissa Pais, who plays the character of Malai in Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai.

(Also Read: I take acting tips from my husband Virendra Saxena: Samta Sagar)

Samta said in a statement, "Melissa and I share a strong bond. Who said two actresses can't be friends? Right from the first day, we connected really well and would share acting and make-up tips. I admire her as an actor and I am grateful that the show brought us closer personally. She is my go-to person for any ups and downs in my life. I hope that this camaraderie grows even further with time."

(Alos Read: Samta Sagar reunites with Shrenu Parikh on the sets of Ishqbaaaz)

Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai is aired on Star Plus.

Tags > Samta Sagar, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, Melissa Pais, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Grand Premiere of &TV's High Fever…...

Grand Premiere of &TV's High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days