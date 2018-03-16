Who said two actresses can't be friends, asks Samta Sagar

Mumbai: Actress Samta Sagar doesn't believe that two actresses can't be friends.

The actress said that she shares a close bond with her co-actor, Melissa Pais, who plays the character of Malai in Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai.

Samta said in a statement, "Melissa and I share a strong bond. Who said two actresses can't be friends? Right from the first day, we connected really well and would share acting and make-up tips. I admire her as an actor and I am grateful that the show brought us closer personally. She is my go-to person for any ups and downs in my life. I hope that this camaraderie grows even further with time."

Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai is aired on Star Plus.