Whoever watches Suhani Si Ek Ladki will continue to love it – Rajshri Rani

Actress Rajshri Rani has lived the character of Suhani to the ‘T’ for more than three years now!! And the journey for her has been very fruitful, as she considers this phase in her life to be very special!!

Rajshri has not only gained name and fame as the lead in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki, but has also gone through a tremendous learning curve where she has polished her skills and nurtured her ambitions.

With the Panorama Entertainment show getting shifted to the slot of 5 PM (Meri Durga taking its slot), the morale within the Suhani Si Ek Ladki is a bit low, as they did not expect this coming. Having said this, the team sees it as yet another opportunity to prove themselves!!

Says Rajshri, “We never thought this will happen. We do not know yet how the loyal viewers of Suhani Si Ek Ladki will take this change. Having said this, we are confident that our fans will never leave our show. Yes, there might be a time schedule issue that might creep in for them, but I believe that whoever loves Suhani and the show will continue to love. Also, if few of them stop watching it for reasons related to time, few of us might start watching it at the new slot. So I guess things look bright.”

So sweet!!

Also, Rajshri feels that it is better that the show gets a chance to run at a new slot rather than going off air. “It’s certainly better than the show going off air. As you see, many shows started its run when we started. But we have had a longer run when compared to the abrupt ending of many shows. We have really done well for ourselves at the time slot of 6.30 PM. And as an actor, I hope that our show stands up and delivers at the slot of 5 PM too.”

Looking at the positive side of it, Rajshri feels that whatever has happened is for the good. “We have created huge expectations at the time slot of 6.30 PM, and I believe the channel wants to cash in on the success of Suhani with a new show at the slot. In Suhani, we have done quite a lot and might not have a long story to show at this point of time. Having said this, we get into the slot of 5 PM without much expectation. And this indeed opens up a golden chance for our show to prove its mettle yet again.”

Rajshri is presently enjoying the post leap story. However, she misses the light-heartedness that the tracks in the show had during its prime. “It was a very difficult transition for me to shoot for the post leap phase. The scenes coming in were not natural, as I had to play a mother to youngsters more or less of my age. I have had problems in my body language but I have overcome it now.”

On her overall Suhani journey, the actress avers, “I have got all the fame due to the show. It is very special to me. For me, it has been a life changer, as it helped me get out of depression owing to personal issues (after getting separated from her husband).”

Talking about the exuberance that the younger lot bring into the show, she states, “Well, our set has again got its energy back with the entry of the four youngsters. All of them are very good. They bring a spark into the set. We have fun together; and we share a very healthy rapport.”

Last but not the least, Rajshri urges her fans to shower all the love on her and her show, as always. “We need your wishes yet again, and we know you will continue to love us.”

All the best, Rajshri!!