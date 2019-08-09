News

Whom will Kartik choose in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira or Vedika?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 10:14 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama.

Kartik and Vedika's grand wedding has been arranged, and everything seems to be going well.

Kartik misses Naira, but tries to pretends to be happy for his family's sake.

Meanwhile, Kairav's condition is worsening.

In the upcoming episode, Kairav insists on meeting Kartik, and Naira has no choice but to agree.

Naira's destiny is pushing her towards Kartik.

The latest pictures of Yeh Rishta on social media showcase three photographs: one of Kartik sitting next to an empty chair, one of Vedika sitting next to him, and one of Naira and Kairav besides him.

It will be interesting to see what Kartik does when he meets Naira.

Will he choose to marry Vedika to fulfill his promise?

Stay tuned to know.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

past seven days