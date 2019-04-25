This is why Anveshi Jain of ALTBalaji's Gandi Baat fame is the most googled Indian celebrity

MUMBAI: The girl with a flawless body, Anveshi Jain spells hotness and how!



Her curves can make any guy (and sometimes, even girls) go weak in the knees (wink).



Moreover, the stunning beauty is quite soft-spoken and humble and has an infectious smile.



Gandi Baat 2’s first episode featuring Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini titled Bai-Sexual premiered on ALTBalaji on 7th January 2019. Since then, Anveshi is ruling the hearts of millions. In a span of a few months, Anveshi has not only become a mega-star but has also been declared the most Googled personality.



According to the latest reports shared by a data analytics agency, Anveshi is the most Googled person in the last month. She has hit more than the 20-million mark on desktop searches, whereas she was searched more than 10 million times on mobile phones.



Anveshi’s Instagram followers have seen a sudden boom from a mere 18,000 to around 6,22,000 followers, and the numbers are only multiplying. She is quite active on her social media handle and likes to interact with her fans and keep them updated about her projects.



Anveshi now has her hands full with movies, digital projects, and music videos.



We contacted the gorgeous actress, and she said, 'Well, I have really worked hard to be where I am today. I also had a vision and a dream to be successful but never saw it coming so soon and in such a great way. I think I have become famous overnight.'



Elaborating on her overnight fame, Anveshi said, 'I really think I’m a one-in-a-million case. Such incidents do not occur with a lot of people, and I feel blessed and grateful to get so much love and fame in so much abundance, that too in such a short span of time.'



'My body is giving me a lot of fame. I never saw that coming. I never did. I am grateful and motivated to sharpen my acting abilities to prove myself,' she added.



We asked the elegant lady if she feels there are advantages of having a body like hers, to which she said, 'I believe there are a lot of advantages of having a good body. I used to be on the heavier side earlier, but when I realized that having a fit body is quite important, I started working out rigorously, and the result is quite positive and pleasing. My body is not completely a gift. I’ve worked really hard to attain a body like this. And of course, that includes a little bit of being blessed (laughs). So yes, I believe there are a lot of advantages to that. Everybody likes to be around curvaceous Indian women, who are always in demand for the way they look.'



Ask her about the disadvantages, and the diva answered, 'I’ve been very ignorant about negative and shady comments, as they just don’t matter to me. Such opinions do not bother me at all.'



Talking about women being stereotyped as sex symbols, Anveshi added, 'I believe it’s an individual’s journey. I am also working religiously on my acting skills, and thus, I’m receiving a lot of performance-based offers.'



Here’s wishing the stunner best of luck for her future endeavours.