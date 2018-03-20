Why are women tagged as home-breakers and not men? Questions Mona Singh

Well-known television actress Mona Singh, who will feature in a web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, says she does not relate to most of the television content these days.



"Honestly, I do not like most of the television content anymore. Every channel is filled with mythological shows and rest of the content is not that interesting like earlier days. In the 1990’s and even when I started, the content of TV shows was much better.

These days I cannot relate to most of the TV shows," said Mona, who shot to popularity as the bespectacled protagonist of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.



Mona prefers the digital platform now.



"I am also teaching my mother to watch shows on apps and smart TV. This is a good change. Do we really get to watch a show like The Test Case on TV? No. It is not happening there and that should happen," she added,



In Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Mona plays an independent single woman named Ananya. She says her character has been projected in a very graceful manner rather than a vamp or negative character, which usually happens in a story which revolves around infidelity.



"Playing the character of 'the other woman' was quite tricky because Ekta Kapoor (the show's producer) was very sure from the beginning that she will not project her as a vamp. She is not one.



"She is a modern woman like all of us who happens to fall in love with a married man.



"Unfortunately in our society, if a girl falls in love with a married man, people call her a 'home-breaker', but they do not question the man. They do not talk about how the marriage failed and the man has come out of it and fell in love with another one. This show addresses those issues," Mona said.



In her maiden show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, a desi version of Ugly Betty, Mona sported a de-glam look.

Asked if she feels looks matter in showbiz in a big way, Mona said, "I think these days cinema and each character is more focused on the real look and real stories. I do not know if I look unconventional and did not face any rejection. But I want to say that acting is not about good looks. It is about talent. These days people are busy going to the gym and try their luck (in showbiz). The fact is acting is an art, one needs the talent. If you do not have it, people will not watch you. For me, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a much handsome man than others because he is a talented versatile actor."



The 14-episode web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, also features Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, is streaming on ALTBalaji.