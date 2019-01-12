News

Why did Dipika Kakar skip the special screening of Sreesanth’s Cabaret?

12 Jan 2019 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: Sreesanth is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12, and post his stint, he has gained a lot of popularity and fan following.

Now, the former cricketer is seen on another reality show: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He will also be seen in the movie Cabaret, which will stream on Zee5 and is helmed by Pooja Bhatt.

Sreesanth recently kept a special screening for his entire gang of friends and family, including his Bigg Boss co-contestants. What was surprising was that Sreesanth’s sister Dipika wasn’t present for the screening.

One of the main reasons for this was because she is busy promoting her husband Shoaib’s debut movie Battalion 609.

Sreesanth shared a lovely video where you can see everyone talking about the movie.

