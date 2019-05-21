Why did Neelu Vaghela break down on the sets of Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo?

MUMBAI: The show ‘Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo’ aired on Sony Entertainment Television has hooked up its audience with its relatable storyline that depicts ups and down any homemaker undergoes in her life. The show will recreate magical wedding moments in viewer’s life and let the audience relive their beautiful days. The upcoming track of the show will revolve around all the marriage rituals of Satya Devi (Neelu Vaghela) and how Samar and Jaya are super excited to plan the perfect wedding and make it a memorable moment.



Going down the memory lane, Neelu Vaghela got emotional and broke into tears as she came across this sequence reliving her days. The entire set was all decorated with flowery marriage theme and lightened up for the marriage. Neelu confirms, “When I came to know about the upcoming sequence of the show I knew this is going to be the most exciting track. I personally was delighted to shoot as the scene is relatable to me. I almost went down recalling my old and gold memories and reliving my wedding days. I believe recreating the marriage days even after many years is a magical moment in my life”



During the show Samar and Jaya will be seen doing utmost efforts to make it a lifetime moment for Satya Devi. This time the viewers will get something interesting to watch as the children will plan their mother’s marriage. Moreover the actor confirms, “The marriage depicting in the show is going to be something different and not any of the regular marriage. Because after my marriage I would be going to my daughter’s house making it enthralling for the audience to witness the upcoming twist turns coming ahead”.



