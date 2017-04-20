Why disturb others when you are praying: Soumya lends support to Sonu

Popular singer Sonu Nigam is making headlines these days, after his tweet on the morning Azaan waking him up early morning.

His tweets spread like wild fire and interestingly while he received brickbats, a lot of people have come to his support.

TV actress Soumya Tandon, who is currently seen as Anita on &TV’s popular daily Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, supports Sonu Nigam in the entire ongoing controversy and tweeted about it.

You don't need to scream and trouble others to prove how religious you are. @sonunigam agree. Let's first learn to respect each other https://t.co/uSen4riR2f — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) 20 April 2017

When Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Soumya, she shared her opinion, “What Sonu said was not against Muslims or any other religion. It’s about the usage of technology and loudspeakers. I feel, we should respect the time limit set by the government to use loudspeakers. Whether you are a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or a Christian, there should be a civilized way of celebrating or praying. Even if it’s a temple or a procession, nothing should go beyond the set time limit. Why disturb others when you have to pray or celebrate? People need sleep, some might even have their exams.”

“Everybody has their freedom to do anything, as long as they don’t disturb others. Even if there is a Hindu celebration happening till 12 o'clock with loud music, that’s also not right. We are living in a civilized society and we should start respecting others. I am against Ganesh Visarjan as well because the sea gets polluted,” she added.

The actress also talked about the reason for supporting Sonu. “I think whatever Sonu Nigam is doing, he is absolutely right. He mentioned in his tweets that it’s not about any particular religion; loudspeakers shouldn't be used. So I support him,” exclaimed the pretty actress.

