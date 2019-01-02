This is why Divya Agarwal thanked Priyank Sharma

MUMBAI: Reality show Ace of Space saw its first winner in Divya Agarwal. She was much talked about both inside and outside the show. In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Divya spoke about her stint in the show, her love life, and ex Priyank Sharma. Read on!

How was the Ace of Space journey?

The journey was insane.

How does it feel to have won?

Amazing, Honestly I was never aiming for the trophy. I just wanted to enjoy every bit of this show. It was an experience that I will never get in my life again. In Splitsvilla, I didn't get to exhibit the real me, unlike here.

What kind of connection did you have with Danish Zehen?

He used to stay in Navi Mumbai, which is my residential area too. We met in the show for the first time--- but he had heard about me and told me that he knows we stay nearby. After that, we planned that we will gym together and chill together when the show ends. I am glad that I got to meet a person like him in my life. He was a gem.

In reality shows, we often see people getting close to each other and then parting ways.... Your comments?

Varun and I used to share an extremely great bond outside also. Locked inside, you are not distracted. We are alone and thinking about only our lives. And if I am holding somebody's hand after that, I am sure that it's for forever.

Did Varun's closeness with Chetna Pande make you jealous?

I am glad that this happened, because if Chetna would have come between us, neither Varun nor I would have realized what we exactly feel for each other.

Are you planning to write an open letter to reply Priyank Sharma?

I would like to thank him for making me experience all this, because today, I am really happy sitting next to Varun. I got to know what is good and what is bad for me. And I really owe it to Priyank.