THIS IS WHY Ekta Kapoor broke into peals of laughter while looking at Mr Bajaj!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jul 2019 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: The cast of popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is currently shooting in the beautiful locales of Switzerland. The team is accompanied by producer Ekta Kapoor along with director Mushtaq Sheikh.

Looking at their pictures, one can easily make out that the team is having a ball of a time.

The cast of Kasautii, who is known for sharing a great bond, broke into peals of laughter after seeing Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj drenched, which made him lose his grey look.

Yes, the rain ruined his salt and pepper look and made him young!

Ekta Kapoor shared a funny video on her Instagram profile and said, 'Ye Mausam ki baarish Ye baarish ka paani! ....it rained n bajaj got young! #epicrains'.

