This is why Mohena Kumari Singh is bidding farewell to acting

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh is known for playing an integral role in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). She has carved a niche for herself in the television industry, however, she will be soon bidding adieu to acting.

The actress is all set to get married. She is tying the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14. After her marriage, she will shift to Dehradun.

In an interview with Times of India, Mohena said, “Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far.”

Recently, there have been reports that she is quitting YRKKH as she is not keen to play a mother to a grown-up child. Commenting on the same, she said that she is not worried about the age of her character. “As an actor, I don’t worry about the age of my character. Keerti (her character) is an integral part of YRKKH and she is already a mother. Though the show is set to go in for a leap and my child will grow up, there is scope for me to perform. I am hungry to act and as long as the graph of my character is good, I wouldn’t mind working.”

She further said that she had to take this decision because she is getting married and that she will have to start shopping for her wedding and will be travelling to various countries for it.