This is why Nakuul Mehta is much more than a quintessential star

Ok we get it that you did Mardaani and martial arts is cool but the ladies there are making a very valid point. LISTEN. https://t.co/zvWQ16O1x4 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 30, 2018

When did Patriotism become about fearing losing yourself to the Western culture?



It's only when you embrace diverse cultures & values whilst rooting for your own, can you be a true patriot or a citizen of this world.



Happy New Year, Sharma ji ⚡ https://t.co/uHefNG0P9W — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 30, 2018

Nakuul Mehta, who essays the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in the serial Ishqbaaaz, is a 'star' not just in reel life but also in real life. He has sassy replies and stands up for important issues, especially feminist issues. Most important is his acting prowess; the man excels and how.As today is Nakuul’s birthday, we cannot take away the fact that Nakuul is much more than a star. The actor finds time to motivate, encourage people in his own way, respond to fan queries, be digital friendly, and still manage to steal time for friends and family.Nakuul is one of the best actors on television, and here are some of the reasons he is more than a quintessential star.: A quality that is very endearing about Nakuul is that he always talks about equal rights. At a time when a section of women themselves want to disassociate with the word 'feminist', this man goes gung ho about it. Trust us, it only makes him all the more desirable to fans.: Many times, a star tries to play sage and sometimes refuses to comment on social issues, and in such matters, Nakuul is extremely vocal. He uses the medium for interacting and engaging with fans. He says what he feels and never sugar coats anything. He has given his views on issues like Section 377, the Padmaavat controversy, and the most recent Me Too movement.: Nakuul is the king when it comes to humour. He always responds to his fans with lots of humour and leaves everyone in splits.: The actor is very popular but doesn’t take his stardom for granted. He has won many awards but manages to remain grounded and secure as an actor.All of these prove that he is much more than just a star.